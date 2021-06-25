Resources to keep San Diego’s black community safe. Sponsored by Multicultural Health Foundation

The County of San Diego reports that 77% of eligible San Diegans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But recent numbers indicate that Black and African American San Diegans are among the lowest vaccinated groups. Samantha Williams, Family Nurse Practitioner with the Black Nurses Association joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about vaccine hesitancy and Together Against COVID, a coalition built by the Multicultural Health Foundation.

The Together Against COVID coalition is focused on getting timely, accurate and consistent information about COVID-19 prevention to the African American and Black community. They are also partnering with medical providers and community organizations to promote community events offering free vaccines, as well as essential health screening and food distribution.

Find out more and get the facts at blackcovidfactssd.org

Saturday, June 26

Youth and Parents Vaccine Event at the Jacob’s Center

Wednesday, July 7

Community Health & Resource Fair at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA

Rapid COVID Testing, COVID Vaccines, Blood Pressure Check, Diabetes Screening, Mammogram, Food Distribution