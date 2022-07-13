Planning a Summer Vacation Adventure?

Explore Nevada’s Unique Landscape and Natural Wonders. Sponsored by: Travel Nevada

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — We just celebrated National Great Outdoors Month. It’s a time to encourage people to explore and enjoy diverse landscapes and outdoor adventures.

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins our Laura Cavanaugh and takes us to Nevada, a unique state that offers pristine, untouched landscapes and transformative experiences.

Check out the best destinations to visit and find out why Nevada is the perfect place to refresh and recharge.