Planning a Summer Vacation Adventure?

SAN DIEGO — We just celebrated National Great Outdoors Month. It’s a time to encourage people to explore and enjoy diverse landscapes and outdoor adventures.
Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins our Laura Cavanaugh and takes us to Nevada, a unique state that offers pristine, untouched landscapes and transformative experiences.
Check out the best destinations to visit and find out why Nevada is the perfect place to refresh and recharge.
To make plans for your next Southwest adventure, visit www.travelnevada.com.