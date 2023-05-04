TruSmile Is a Family Affair

Restoring Smiles for More Than 16 Years. Sponsored by TruSmile Dental Implant Center

SAN DIEGO — Tooth loss can significantly impact your quality of life – from affecting what you can eat and the way you speak to your smile and self-confidence. But the team at TruSmile Dental Implant Center specializes in building and restoring smiles.

They’ve been doing it for more than 16 years. In fact, it’s a family affair.

“Working with my brother every single day, being partners and literally our positions here they just click,” said Dr. Jaime Estrella. “He’s the surgeon. I’m the prosthodontist. He gives me the foundation. I give him the final result together.”

“My brother and I have been doing this for 16 years successfully. Our parents were dentists as well. That’s one of the main things that sets us apart. You could say it’s in our blood,” said Dr. Miguel Estrella.

TruSmile Dental Implant Center provides high-tech permanent solutions, same day smiles, all in one day, all in one location.

“We focus on the patient and we customize your treatment. It’s not a cookie cutter type of treatment. We treat each patient individually. We personalize the treatment to fulfill their needs,” said Dr. Miguel Estrella. “In one day, patients walk in. We place the implants. The patient wakes up with a brand new set of teeth and walks out of here with a brand new smile.”

At TruSmile, the doctors focus on health, function and aesthetic. Even one tooth missing can create shifting of the teeth, which can cause a cascade of events that can negatively impact your bite and health.

That is where dental implants can help. By restoring missing teeth, you are providing stability to your bite. TruSmile uses the latest dental implant technology. Prospective patients receive a free consultation and 3-D CT Scan, a digital image, to better diagnose a treatment plan.

They also provide in-house third-party financing.

“They customize every single financial plan so you can get your health back without having to break the bank,” said Dr. Jaime Estrella.

If you’re looking for a complete, fixed-in-place solution for missing or uncomfortable dentures, call TruSmile for a free consultation at (619) 485-9905. The team at TruSmile has a special offer for San Diego Living viewers - $1,000 off.

Don’t put off your health and well-being. Take advantage of that savings and call the doctors today.

