Pressed for time? Try these Make-Ahead Meals for the Win

The 2020 school season may look different this year. And even if that means the classroom is at home, planning easy and nutritious meals that the kids will love is still just as important. The good news is it doesn’t have to be hard and a few key tips will set you up for a week of mealtime success.

Annessa Chumbley joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share her strategies to up the easy factor for parents and shares her favorite recipes that utilize healthier products. Chumbley has come up with wholesome options for breakfast, lunch and dinner that are affordable, easy-to-clean-up and a breeze to prep in advance. From Gluten-Free Cornbread Breakfast Sandwiches to Cheesy Florentine Mini Meatball Pizzas, these recipes are family-approved and will set you up for the win.

All of these recipes were made using a variety of O Organics and Open Nature Products. O Organics is USDA certified, non GMO and is affordable for all. Open Nature is free from 110 additives. Both O Organics and Open Nature products are sold exclusively at Vons and Albertsons. Visit vons.com/oorganics or albertsons.com/oorganics for more information.