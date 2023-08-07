Understanding surgical weight loss | Could bariatric surgery be right for you?

SAN DIEGO — According to a recent study, weight loss surgery extended lives and reduced the risk of premature death. The 40 year study, published in the journal Obesity, found that those who had bariatric surgery were significantly less likely to die from obesity-related conditions like heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Dr. Karen Hanna, Bariatric Surgery Specialist with Palomar Health, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share more about medical weight loss, surgical options, the process and recovery, how quickly patients see results and if weight loss surgery could be a beneficial path for you.

“The biggest long-term outcome that is beneficial is getting off a lot of their medications for their medical problems, “ said Dr. Hanna. “Diabetes is actually pretty rapid. Most patients go home from the hospital on half of their diabetic medication. Then, after a year, they come off of a lot of their blood pressure medications or they no longer have to sleep with a CPAP mask for sleep apnea at night. They’re more energetic. They’re more involved with their children’s lives exercising. So it’s pretty quick and it’s pretty profound.”