Understanding Your Insurance Coverage | What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself

It’s more important than ever to understand your options when it comes to insurance protection. Sponsored by: National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Last year natural disasters cost insurers nearly $90 billion. As insurance rates rise due to inflation and an increasing number of natural disasters, it’s more important than ever to understand your options when it comes to insurance protection.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and one of the nation’s leading insurance regulators, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss what you need to know to protect yourself and your assets.

She also breaks down the critical questions you need to ask your insurer about home and health insurance, where to go for help when natural disasters strike or when insurers leave the market, and how to guard against Medicaid and Medicare scammers.

For more information, visit www.naic.org