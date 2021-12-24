Enroll your family easily and affordably with San Ysidro Health. Sponsored by San Ysidro Health

SAN DIEGO — Are you a San Diegan who is uninsured or underinsured? The National Open Enrollment period is underway. And with new subsidies, millions of Americans, from low-income to middle-income, are now eligible for more financial help than ever before.

Rosa Sandoval joins our Laura Cavanaugh to explain how San Ysidro Health can help with all of your healthcare needs.

San Ysidro Health has been addressing the health disparity gap in San Diego County, working to improve the health of the underserved in our community for the last 52 years. They provide high-quality, compassionate, accessible healthcare for the entire family.

They have over 25 clinics and more than 42 program sites all over the San Diego community, including in Chula Vista, National City, Paradise Hills, Alpine, El Cajon and Campo. They continue to grow, offering an impressive range of comprehensive healthcare services.

“We offer medical care, dental care, behavioral health, HIV services, WIC nutrition sites, centers for the elderly. Those centers are known as PACE. We’re also offering Covid vaccines and Covid testing sites,” said Sandoval.

Find out how easy it is to enroll. San Ysidro Health can help you stay healthy and get your family covered affordably during this special open enrollment period. Call and speak with a specialist to explore your healthcare coverage options.

Call 619-600-3000 or visit www.syhealth.org