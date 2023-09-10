Providing a Safe Space, Building Stronger Communities

Union of Pan Asian Communities Provides Support, Resources, a Taste of Home. Sponsored by SDG&E

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is home to a growing Pan Asian community, with more than 17% of the city’s residents identifying as Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. For many, there are language and cultural barriers that keep them from accessing desperately needed resources. That’s where the Union of Pan Asian Communities steps up to help. Director Dante Dauz joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how the nonprofit is working to improve the well-being and education of underserved ethnic communities in San Diego through a variety of support services.

Union of Pan Asian Communities started as a grassroots organization nearly 50 years ago and has grown into the most diverse nonprofit in San Diego. The 210 bilingual staff, who speak 35 different languages, are dedicated to building stronger communities.

“We have mental health programs for youth, adults and older adults, alcohol and substance abuse programs, housing counseling, community violence and gang prevention, mentorship, social enterprise,” said Dauz. “It really is a long list of programs designed to empower our community.”

Union of Pan Asian Communities also creates a safe space and a better alternative for at-risk youth. The Neighborhood Enterprise Center, located in City Heights, provides an opportunity to empower, train and employ youth. It also serves as a community hub where the community can secure culturally-sensitive resources, support and guidance to help empower and improve quality of life.

Nearly all of UPAC’s clients live below the poverty line and face food insecurity. The nonprofit makes sure that no one goes hungry by providing care boxes for low-income families, providing 8,000 pounds of food every week.

Union of Pan Asian Communities was awarded a $500,000 grant from the SDG&E Community Assistance Fund. Dauz says the investment has allowed the nonprofit to establish a Cultural Food Pantry, which is a dream come true.

“We’re now able to provide food that is more culturally appropriate,” said Dauz. “So we have products geared for the Hispanic community, East African community, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern community. And we appreciate this because it allows our families to get a little taste of home.”

In addition to being able to choose culturally-specific food staples, the pantry will serve as a hub for resources where families can receive other tools and support to help improve quality of life.

To learn more, volunteer or to support, call (619) 232-6454 or visit www.upacsd.com

And to learn more about how SDG&E is powering positive change and for a full list of the grant recipients, visit www.sdge.com/community