Time is running out to make changes to your plan. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare

SAN ANTONIO — Time is running out to give your Medicare coverage an annual checkup. It’s one of the most important decisions you can make for your health and well-being, even your wallet. The right Medicare strategy could save you thousands. UnitedHealthcare’s Diane Gaswirth joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down what you need to know about this very important enrollment window.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7 each year. It’s a critical time to take action and explore your options to see if your current coverage still meets your needs.

“It’s usually the one time that people can make a change to their health plan,” said Gaswirth.

It is also a good time to determine if your current plan is still a good fit for your budget, paying attention to more than just the monthly premium. Gaswirth recommends understanding the other out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles and copays, as these costs can add up. UnitedHealthcare offers local dedicated agents who are available to help you navigate your options and meet with you in person, online or over the phone.

Some folks make the mistake of not revisiting their health plan each year. It’s important to check that your pharmacy and specialists are still on your plan.

“Check to make sure that the doctors and hospitals you want to see are available in your plan’s network,” Gaswirth advises. “Don’t forget about the extras that original Medicare doesn’t cover, such as routine vision, hearing and dental and even gym memberships. UnitedHealthcare offers access to the YMCAs in San Diego at no extra charge.”

Things change from one year to the next. Another factor to consider is if your prescriptions are covered in your plan and if the pharmacy you want to go to is in your plan’s network.

“If you’re someone who is taking insulin, ask if your plan participates in the Insulin Savings Program,” Gaswirth suggests. “We offer low cost insulin drugs at a $35 copay, which helps you save money and helps you stick to your treatment plan.”

The deadline to review your plan and make changes is fast approaching on December 7. If folks let their plan ride and don’t take action, they will be locked into their old plan.

“Everything they have in place today will continue into the New Year,” said Gaswirth. “So it’s important to look at your options.”

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT UNITED HEALTHCARE PLANS:

CALL 844-615-4505 (TTY: 711)

OR VISIT UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com