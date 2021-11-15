Up your grocery shopping game

Time and money-saving tips for the savvy shopper. Sponsored by Albertsons and Vons

Do you ever wish you had more hours in a day? We’re all trying to maximize our time and money. Trained chef and healthy cooking coach Julie Hartigan joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down tips on how to save both when it comes to your grocery shopping game.

Vons and Albertsons continue to innovate and customize your shopping experience to meet your busy lifestyle. The new Albertsons and Vons Deals & Delivery App makes everything easier. You can access personalized deals, coupons and rewards all in one place.

“My favorite feature is they have a really cool list filter,” said Hartigan. “Right in the app on your phone you can start adding things that you know you’re going to run out of or you know you need.”

They just launched the Fresh Pass subscription service. It offers unlimited grocery delivery or drive up and go, promotional credits and exclusive discounts and perks.

For more information, visit www.albertsons.com and www.vons.com