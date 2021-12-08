U.S. Dairy innovating for the future

The U.S. dairy industry is innovating for the future, investing in new products, technology and on-farm practices as part of a collective effort to improve the health of animals, people and the planet. Registered Dietitian and dairy farmer Abbey Copenhaver joins our Laura Cavanaugh to explain how dairy farmers are playing a key role in creating a more sustainable future and helping make a positive impact on the environment and your health. For more information, visit www.gonnaneedmilk.com