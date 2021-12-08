x
U.S. Dairy innovating for the future

Working to protect and improve the environment. Sponsored by Got Milk?

The U.S. dairy industry is innovating for the future, investing in new products, technology and on-farm practices as part of a collective effort to improve the health of animals, people and the planet. Registered Dietitian and dairy farmer Abbey Copenhaver joins our Laura Cavanaugh to explain how dairy farmers are playing a key role in creating a more sustainable future and helping make a positive impact on the environment and your health.  For more information, visit www.gonnaneedmilk.com

