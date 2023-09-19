Explore Art, History, Cuisine & Cultural Treasures in the Sunshine State

FLORIDA, USA — Each year Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized in the U.S. from mid-September to mid-October as a time to celebrate the contributions and history of the American Latino community. It’s also a perfect time to plan a special getaway to explore cultural treasures.
Travel and Lifestyle Expert Carmen Ordoñez joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share why Florida is an ideal destination to experience art, vibrant history, events and cuisine of the Sunshine State.
For more information, visit: www.VISITFLORIDA.com/HispanicHeritage
Sponsored by: Visit Florida