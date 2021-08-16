Vote for your favorite local charity to win a share of $100,000 in grants

Go All-In on Giving Back with Harrah’s All-In 4 Change. Sponsored by Harrah’s Resort SoCal

SAN DIEGO — Some of our local non-profits could use a stroke of luck. And Harrah’s Resort So Cal wants you to have a voice in selecting the winners. It’s time to vote.

Sheryl Sebastian with Harrah’s Resort SoCal joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share an exciting way to support your favorite charity and help them get a win.

The All-in 4 Change grant program gives local charities a chance to go head to head, competing for cash grant prizes. It offers valuable support to non-profit organizations in San Diego, Riverside and Orange Counties.

This year local charities are competing to win a share of $100,000 in grants. From July 1 – 31 non-profits submitted an application for consideration. After careful review, the chosen 25 finalists are now featured on www.HarrahsSoCal.com/All-In-4-Change for a community vote from August 16 – August 30.

Community members are encouraged to cast their vote for their favorite charity. Once votes are tabulated and candidates are evaluated, 12 lucky organizations will receive the following grants.

1st Place Grant: $40,000

2nd Place Grant: $20,000

3rd Place Grant: $10,000

4th Place Grant: $5,000

5th Place Grant: $4,000

Seven Honorable Mention Grants at $3,000 Grants

The Harrah’s All-In 4 Change grant program has been an instrument for change and support for deserving organizations for five years. Since 2015, Harrah’s has recognized non-profits doing good works in the community through the All-In 4 Change program, which awards local non-profits with grants in a competition with a "funner" flare.

Let’s reward those who have given so much. Go All-In on giving back. Vote for your favorite charity at www.HarrahsSoCal.com/All-In-4-Change