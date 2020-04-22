Woodstock's Pizza Spreading the Love, helping healthcare workers through double your dough-nation

It's so easy to spread the love. You can call a donation in with your order, or even do so online. Sponsored by Woodstock’s Pizza

The Coronavirus has impacted almost every area of our lives. But in these uncertain times, there are always signs of hope and positivity to lift us up. And that includes right here within San Diego's business community.

Woodstock's Pizza has teamed up with the Salvation Army to provide pizzas to the heroes on the frontlines, our healthcare workers, as well as the hungry in our community.

San Diego is a place where neighbors help neighbors when times get tough. Woodstock's Pizza's co-owner, Laura Ambrose, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how this local business is stepping up to make a difference through an initiative called Double Your Dough-Nation and how you can join in and spread the love.

It's so easy to spread the love. You can call a donation in with your order, or even do so online.

With every donation, Woodstock's will double it. A $25 donation can provide meals that can feed up to 10 people.