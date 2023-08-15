Newest Vegas Spectacle Leaving Audiences in Awe

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is a city known for its spectacular productions. And the newest spectacle to hit the strip is Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas. It is over-the-top, destination entertainment at its best filled with music, dance, soaring aerialists, acrobats, high-energy choreography and illusionists. Audience members will experience a mythic adventure and can step inside a dream world. The scope and scale of Awakening, a multi-million dollar production, is unprecedented. The technologically-advanced theater immerses audiences inside a 360-degree environment where larger-than-life visuals happen in front of your eyes.