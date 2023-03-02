Wyoming’s Wildest Winter Event | Skijoring’s Biggest Race of the Year

Professional riders from across the nation come to Sheridan to compete for one of the largest Skijoring purses in the U.S. Sponsored by: Wyoming Office of Tourism

WYOMING, USA — Rodeo – it’s the official sport of Wyoming. And while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer, there’s a special twist on the sport during the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming’s favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing.

And it’s as wild of a sport and spectacle as it sounds. Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share more about the sport’s biggest race of the year in Sheridan, Wyoming this February 18.

“Skijoring originated in Norway, but being the outlaws that we are here, we stole it and we transformed it into a pure cowboy experience with one participant riding a horse as quickly as possible while the other is skiing behind that horse and holding on to a rope for dear life,” said Parker.

The biggest race of the year is February 18 at the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo. With more than 15,000 spectators, it’s a huge draw for the tiny town. Professional riders from across the nation come to Sheridan to compete for one of the largest Skijoring purses in the United States.

There’s no better time to plan a trip to check out skijoring and the wild winter rodeo action.