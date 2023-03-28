Your Second Chance to Smile for the First Time

Hope for Those with Missing Teeth and Severe Bone Loss Sponsored by: Advanced Dental Implant Center

SAN DIEGO — An estimated 40 million people in the United States are missing teeth due to decay, gum disease or trauma. Of those 40 million people, about 8% have bone loss severe enough where they are typically told that there is nothing that can be done for them. For those who have been turned away and told that they are not candidates for dental implants due to bone loss, there is new hope for a teeth-in-a-day solution that they’ve never had before at Advanced Dental Implant Center of San Diego.

Dr. Dan Holtzclaw is one of the world’s leading clinicians in full mouth dental implants. He often treats patients who have been turned away by other dentists due to lack of bone density or those who have had complications or failing implants from other dentists. Holtzclaw wrote two textbooks on zygomatic and pterygoid implants. The textbooks capture the complexity of the cases that Dr. Holtzclaw can treat.

“No matter what anyone has told you we can really make the impossible possible,” said Holtzclaw. “Many patients have been told they can’t have this done. We’ve helped them. We’ve changed their life.”

With a special type of implants called zygomatic or pterygoid implants, they actually anchor up to the cheekbone. There is no bone grafting. The doctors can place the implants and attach the teeth all in the same day, literally reversing 30 years of time in one morning. Advanced Dental Implant Center of San Diego sees the patients with the most severe amounts of bone loss. Typical candidates for zygomatic implants include people who have been in dentures for a long time, people with gum disease and trauma, as well as people who have been missing teeth for some time.

While many of Dr. Holtzclaw’s patients have traveled across the world, from 30 different countries, to receive the zygomatic dental implant surgery, San Diegans have this resource right in their backyard.

“There are millions of people across the globe that need this treatment,” said Holtzclaw. “Thing is there’s just not that many people that do this type of procedure because it is a more highly technical procedure.”

Patients walk in to the San Diego office and surgery center and emerge with a full set of permanent teeth that same day.

“You really are turning back time for them,” said Holtzclaw. “You’re giving them back their youth. It really is life changing.”

