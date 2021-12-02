Get a virtual tour of the White House's holiday decorations with new app

The inaugural White House Holiday Virtual Tour guides users through the history and evolution of holiday décor and traditions.

The White House Historical Association just launched a new app to give users an up-close look at holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It's called the White House Holiday Tour, and it's available exclusively on the White House Experience app for phones and web. The inaugural White House Holiday Virtual Tour guides users through the history and evolution of holiday décor and traditions, past and present.

The tour features in-depth insights from each administration on the history of the White House holidays over the years. Users can will also get alook at the 2021 White House Christmas ornament.

“The new White House Holiday Tour on our mobile app offers a unique look into the annual traditions and decor that past and present presidencies have adopted,” said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association in a release. “Our objective is always to provide the public access to the evolving history of the White House in honor of our founder First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.”