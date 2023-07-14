ABC is launching a 'Bachelor' spinoff for seniors

"The Golden Bachelor" will premiere on KVUE this fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's never too late to fall in love. This fall, ABC is launching a new spinoff of "The Bachelor," featuring contestants in their golden years.



According to a report by Good Morning America, "The Golden Bachelor" will feature a "hopeless romantic" who is "given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

The report goes on to say that the women who will arrive at the mansion have "a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

"The Golden Bachelor" will air right here on KVUE starting this fall. According to a report from Variety, the show will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

But before the premiere, Bachelor Nation got their first glimpse at the new show's star, 71-year-old Gerry Turner, Monday on Good Morning America (GMA).

According to Variety, casting calls for a senior citizen “Bachelor” had been airing during “The Bachelor” shows for years. Now fans know who the franchise's oldest star will be.

Turner was married for 43 years to his high school sweetheart, Toni. He told GMA that his wife died in 2017, just six weeks after she retired. The pair have two daughters together.

Turner told GMA that it was his daughters who encouraged him to sign up for "The Golden Bachelor." He also said he thinks his wife would be "rooting" for him to find happiness.

"The Bachelor" already has two spinoffs that also air on ABC: "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." The 27th season of "The Bachelor" aired earlier this year, the 20th season of "The Bachelorette" is currently airing and "Bachelor in Paradise" wrapped up its eighth season last fall.