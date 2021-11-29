Tips for keeping your banking info safe while Cyber Monday shopping

While you can find loads of great deals on Cyber Monday, thieves are looking to cash in on the shopping holiday too.

TAMPA, Fla. — While you're searching for great deals on Cyber Monday, there are people out there looking to get a hold of your credit card or banking information.

Last year, more than 2.1 million fraud reports were made to the Federal Trade Commission. Among those reports, online shopping scams were second at the top of the list. Those are only the ones that are officially reported.

"There's over two million scam websites in action right now, according to Google. That's scary knowing two million opportunities for scammers to get your information are out there," said Charlotte Kibert, a cyber security expert at Digital Hands, a cyber security firm in Tampa.

While the shopping holiday is great opportunity to search for good deals on anything from clothing to electronics, it's important to stay vigilant while you're shopping. Kibert gave us a few tips to make sure your information stays safe while you're loading up your virtual cart: