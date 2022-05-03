'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere overtaking the USS Midway in San Diego

The movie will be available for the general public to see in theaters on May 27.

SAN DIEGO — Do you have the need... the need for speed? The Top Gun: Maverick global launch will be in San Diego at the USS Midway on Wednesday afternoon! Wednesday’s event aboard the USS Midway will feature many of the stars from the film. There will also be more than 500 fans of the movies that will get to be feet away from the stars of the film.

Fans have been waiting more than three years since the original trailer debuted and more than 35 years since the first Top Gun movie came out in 1986. Several locations throughout San Diego County were used in the 1986 film and even more were used in Top Gun: Maverick. One of the prominent areas in the first movie was Kansas City BBQ. CBS 8 sat down with the co-owner of Kansas City BBQ to talk about what the movie did for their business.

According to Paramount Pictures, the actors in the film went through intense training inside real jets to prepare for the movie.

The premiere of Top Gun: Maverick will be livestreamed here at 3:30 p.m. and on the CBS 8 San Diego YouTube page in what Paramount Global is trying to make “the biggest livestream ever!” During the stream you can expect to hear from Maverick himself - Tom Cruise as well as from other different cast members.

You can tune into the stream below.

Shooting for the movie began in 2018 with the original release date for 2019. The release date was pushed back due to what happened to movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will be available for the general public to see in theaters on May 27.

