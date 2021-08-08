What to expect as live events return to San Diego

The San Diego region lost billions of dollars over the course of the pandemic due to canceled or postponed events. So, how will events look now that they're back?

SAN DIEGO — Live events are officially back in San Diego for now. These include both indoor and outdoor events. CRSSD’s DAY.MVS XL weekend festival started on Saturday, Aug. 8.

“During quarantine, I watched a lot of sets like this and it got me through it because I just love music - having live music,” said Michael, who was visiting from LA on Sunday. “It gives me life.”

It’s an outdoor event at Waterfront Park.

“[I] haven’t seen a lot of mask-wearing there [...] I’m vaccinated,” said Michael. “Hopefully a lot of people in there are vaccinated so I feel safe in there and it’s worth it. This is what it’s all about.”

Similarly, Gladys Knight will perform at the new Rady’s Shell on Sunday night.

Indoor events are also returning. The San Diego Convention Center resumed hosting in-person conventions last weekend, starting with SPIE. The Pechanga Arena will start hosting concerts again next weekend.

In terms of coronavirus, according to state and county public health guidelines, guests at indoor events will either have to attest that they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours or are fully vaccinated. When you purchase tickets on Ticketmaster, you have to check “I agree” when those terms and conditions pop up.

Nonetheless, tourists are rediscovering America’s Finest City as events resume. Rhonda Jarrar visited San Diego on Sunday for a wedding. Jarrar said in Northern California, mask-wearing indoors seems to be more common, especially given certain counties’ mandates.

“People seem to be having a good time,” said Jarrar as her husband complimented the weather. “It’s a little bit concerning given the rise of the delta variant.”

You can also expect more virtual tickets and cashless payment options as events return.