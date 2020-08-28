Why AMC isn't reopening California theatres for now

No theaters in California have reopening dates scheduled as of now.

CALIFORNIA, USA — AMC has started reopening movie theatres across the country and plans to reopen most by September 3, but California is not on that list.

That hasn't stopped Hollywood from promoting some highly anticipated blockbusters across the state.

The New Mutants and The Personal History of David Copperfield are out on Friday, but if you are in California, you won't be able to watch these on Friday.

No theaters in California have reopening dates scheduled due to the renewed statewide lockdown orders issued by Governor Gavin Newsom last month.

AMC's website said all California locations will "reopen when local guidelines allow."

AMC sent News 8 statement saying "Once we are able to open in California, we will resume operations at our theatres in San Diego with our AMC safe & clean policies and procedures in place."

Here's what that means - You'll have to get your tickets on the AMC mobile app or online. There will be lowered seating capacities to help maintain social distancing.New ticketing technology will block seats on either side of your selection. Every other row is clocked off for your safety.

There will be enhanced cleaning procedures with cutting-edge equipment that uses negatively-charged ions so the disinfecting particles wrap around and cling to positively-charged surfaces.

Masks will be required for all guests and crew, but you may remove your mask while enjoying food and drinks.