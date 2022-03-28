Will Smith apologizes for hitting Chris Rock but will it affect his career?

Smith now says on his Instagram page that he was "out of line" and what he did was "inexcusable."

SAN DIEGO — Will Smith issued an apology Tuesday afternoon for hitting comedian Chris Rock at last night's Oscar’s.

Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the actor reacted by walking on stage and hitting Rock in the face. Smith now says on his Instagram page that he was "out of line" and what he did was "inexcusable."

Smith made a split second decision to storm the stage, but will it have a long lasting impact?

“Well, it's certainly not a career killer,” said Jeff Marston, a public relations expert with experience in crisis management. He doesn't believe people who enjoy Will Smith's acting will boycott his movies.

Marston says Smith did the right thing issuing an apology Tuesday, but added that if Smith was his client, he would have advised him to add an educational angle to his statement. “He does a news conference of some sort and says Chris is a friend of mine, but he went over the line and here's why. He went over the line and talk about what Jada has been living with and about her condition,” said Marston.



Pinkett Smith suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which causes hair loss. Pinkett Smith shaved her head because of the medical condition. Rock joked that he couldn’t wait to see her in the movie G.I. Jane 2, implying she looked like she was in the military.



During the first commercial break after the incident, a video posted on Twitter shows Smith on stage being calmed down by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry.

A few minutes later, Smith won the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role and referenced what happened in his acceptance speech. “I look like a crazy father just like Richard Williams,” Smith said with tears in his eyes. “But love will make you do crazy things.”

Rock declined to file a police report so Smith won't face any criminal charges, but he could lose his Oscar. The Academy says it will investigate if Smith's action's violated their standards of conduct. “They've some pretty, in the wake of the whole me too movement, they've got some pretty strong rules about violations,” Marston said. “And let's face it, if somebody came of out the audience and did that, they'd be taken off and arrested.”



Marston also doubts that this won't hurt Rock's career, because he's known for telling inappropriate jokes. “I think they're both pretty much Teflon.”