Ziggy Marley talks about a tribute concert to his father Sunday at Petco Park

The weekend concert marks a return to live in-person stadium concerts post-pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Ziggy Marley spoke to CBS8 today via Zoom ahead of Sunday's Live in-person concert at Petco Park.

"It's the first time doing a concert since Covid where's it's almost normal, not full capacity, but not 'people in cars.' It's going to be extra special because it's going to be more like a normal concert for us."

This weekend's shows at Petco Park are the first LIVE in-person stadium concerts since the pandemic began.

The Beach Boys are playing Saturday and Ziggy Marley playing Sunday at Petco Park.

Marley's show will is being billed as a "live tribute to his father."

Marley says "The whole concert is going to be my father's music. It's a tribute to him. We've taken an actual setlist that my dad created in the late '70s and we're doing that whole setlist which for me is a whole different experience than just 'the greatest hits of Bob Marley.' Playing the actual setlist is an actual connection with reality about what they played at a certain moment in time."

"We've been coming to San Diego for 30 years, we live the people and we love the vibes. We love San Diego" Marley says.

CBF Productions partnered with the San Diego Padres to bring back live and in-person stadium concerts back to Southern California at Petco Park this Memorial Day Weekend.

Tickets start at $29 and went on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 6.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.padres.com/concerts.