In response to the devastating mass shooting in El Paso, WFAA has partnered with Dallas' Bullzerk to create a T-shirt.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will go to the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation's Health Leadership Fund — El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

The only way to ensure that 100 percent of your money goes towards the El Paso Victims Relief Fund is to purchase your T-shirt from a Bullzerk store or by clicking the link below.

’CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR SHIRT

Bullzerk