Dream job: Make $10,000 a month, live rent free in Sonoma wine country 🍷

Are you the candidate Murphy-Goode Winery is looking for?

SONOMA, Calif. — If drinking a glass of wine after a long day at work is something you look forward to, perhaps you should "pursue your passion" and apply for this dream job in Sonoma Wine Country.

This week, Murphy-Goode Winery announced that it's looking to fill a position with its team where they would not only pay you $10,000 a month, but also offer you free board in sunny California for an entire year!

During the job, you will spruce up your wine knowledge, as well as learn everything the winemaking industry entails, from the vineyards to operations to e-commerce.

You'll also get to shadow one of the founder's sons, Dave Ready Jr., who will, along with the company, help you determine your passions in the industry, in hopes to pursue a career in the business.

"The sky is the limit," the company said in the job posting.

Are you who they are looking for?

In addition to being a wine enthusiast, you must meet the following requirements to be considered for the perfect role:

"Take life one sip at a time"

Be willing to live in Healdsburg in Sonoma

Want to make an impact in the industry

"You didn't choose wine; wine chose you"

Answer "yes please" when someone asks "red or white?"

Prefers a wine key as your Swiss Army knife

Believes in yoga in the vineyard and at the studio

Able to lift 50 lbs. repeatedly

Work overtime-exempt, have flexible hours, including work on the weekends

If that's you and you're 21 years of age or older and authorized to work in the U.S., you will need to apply with a video application telling them why you are a good fit!

"Creativity and humor are a plus," the company said.

Applications are due June 30.