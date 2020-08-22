Help Mark, celebrate his 100th birthday with 100 cards.

GRAND RIVER, Ohio — Turning 100 years old is quite the milestone and because of the national pandemic, what better way to celebrate than with birthday cards?

Lifelong Lake County native and WWII veteran, Mark Webster will celebrate his 100th birthday Sunday, August 30. His family is hoping to mark the milestone with 100 birthday cards.

Here's where you come in! His family is hoping to surprise his with the cards, but so far the family has only been able to collect roughly 40 cards.

If you can help, his family is asking you to send a birthday card to the address below:

Mark Webster's Birthday

P.O. Box 100

Ashtabula Ohio 44005

Mark's family says he's truly deserving, saying he's " the most caring, funny and incredible man. He is the type of man that will give you his shirt off his back and has spent his life helping anyone in need," his granddaughter Danielle wrote in a Facebook post.