Latina high school graduates on path to success thanks to Hermanitas Mentorship Program

SAN DIEGO — A group of Latina high school graduates is ready to take on the world. It's all thanks in part to some dedicated women who began mentoring them back in middle school.

According to the MANA de San Diego website, through its nationally recognized Hermanitas Youth Leadership Mentor Program, MANA de San Diego challenges Latina middle and high school students to reach beyond a high school diploma; to graduate from a higher education institution; enter the professional work force as Latina leaders empowered to affect positive change

News 8 photojournalist Rachel Eastridge shows us more about the 'Hermanitas' Mentorship Program, that's put the Latina students on the path to success.