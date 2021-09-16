Meet the Poway family, making theme parks come to life

Matthew might have the most unique job you can think of for an adult, but wait until you hear what his sister Nicole does for a living.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Jim and Susan Slagle of Poway have been married for 35 years. They have two adult kids in their late twenties. This might sound pretty standard, but their kids’ jobs are anything but boring.

"They’re always fascinated,” said Susan sitting next to her husband on a warm Wednesday. “They’re always asking ‘How did they decide - you know - how did they get in to doing something like that?'”

Their son Matthew played with Legos as a kid and never stopped. He’s better known as, Matt the Master Model Builder. He’s best known for being the brain behind the intricate Lego sculptures throughout Legoland in Carlsbad.

“I got my first set when I was 6-years-old, and then when I was 8-years-old - it was in 1999 - that was the year the park opened, so we got annual passes,” said Matthew.

His office is a Lego lab. In fact, he still has that original Legoland Annual pass on-hand from 1999.

"There are a lot of memories that came back to me just working here in one small little area,” said Matthew.

But there’s more - not to be outdone is his sister, Nicole. Nicole’s office is also a theme park. She’s the engineering brain behind the programming and electrical work for rollercoasters. She’s currently making theme parks come to life in Asia for a different company.

“It was always really fun to go, just to spend the day there as a family doing something together,” said Nicole over a Zoom call from China.

You could say this sibling bond has been a wild ride.

"It’s incredibly cool and incredibly fun when we’re talking to each other about our different jobs and the cool fun projects we’re doing,” said Matthew.

Perhaps it’s foreshadowing. The family spent a lot of time at Legoland, especially on days where the Poway School District dismissed kids early.

"Christmas, every holiday, every birthday - for us, it was always Legoland,” said Matthew.

Both Nicole and Matthew also held summer jobs at Legoland as teenagers. The family time left an impression. Nicole also took an interest in the rollercoaster club later as an adult at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

"It’s kind of surprising because other than Legoland, it’s not like we took them to the other parks all over the place,” said Jim.

"You got a couple of hours free? Let’s go to Legoland!” recalled Susan.

Ultimately, both Matthew and Nicole credited their cool, out-of-the-box careers ambitions to their parents.

"We were both encouraged to explore new things and if we had an interest in something, it was never being told ‘no, don’t do that.’ but like ‘yeah, great. What do you want to do?' Like, explore that and see if you like it or not,” said Matthew. “It dramatically impacted who we are as people in a very good way that perhaps they didn’t anticipate or plan on happening.”

"They were so encouraging as long as we were you know moving forward in the world and doing something that we loved doing,” said Nicole.

Nicole is wrapping up her pandemic-filled stint in China and hopes to head home to the United States soon to be reunited with her family, at a place where they’ve formed many lasting memories: the theme park.

"We can’t wait to put our arms around her,” said Susan.

And no - Susan and Jim did not first meet at a theme park. (I asked).