SAN DIEGO — There is something that has always been so welcoming about miniature golf. Maybe it's that nostalgic feeling bringing you back to your youth, or the actual challenge of golf without the expense and time. Whatever it is, there is no doubt mini golf holds a place in many people's hearts. That sparked an idea with the News 8 sports team who sent Jake and his 1979 VW bus Penny Lane all around San Diego in search of some of the best putt putt holes in all of San Diego.

Beginning their journey by the sea, the two checked in on Belmont Park's Tiki Town Adventure. With an exciting theme and lots of fun stimulation, the course proved to be a worthy adversary. Both challenging and entertaining, this putt putt palace provided loads of laughs and fun!

RELATED: Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as 2-time winner of FedEx Cup; wins biggest payout in golf history

Jotting east towards Miramar, Penny and Jake landed at Rockin' Jump San Diego, an adventure land with trampolines, arcades and even dodge ball! However, the duo had just one interest. That's right, you guessed it - the mini putt course. Small in stature with very basic holes, the miniature land still provided a beautiful atmosphere and lots of enjoyment.

Kearny Mesa was the next stop for the mini masters of the day. Boomers in San Diego, right off the 805 and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, provided the team with an iconic putt putt hole. A glorious windmill rotating in all its mighty was the stop on the 12th hole of "Story Book Land." Boomers Kearny Mesa has two courses, but it was the classic hole that called to the Groovin' series.

RELATED: Zevely Zone: Caddyhack raises money for at-risk boys

The final stop of the day was in Del Mar. It's another location that provided two different courses. With sprawling sculptures of whales and octopus, this course is sure to have you feeling the waves and the good vibes of the beach!