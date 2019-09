SAN DIEGO — Big-name surfers and caring volunteers are prepping for the Boys to Men 100 Wave Challenge.

On Saturday, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Belmont Park at Mission Beach in San Diego to support Boys to Men, a mentoring program. The goal is to surf 100 waves in a day and ideally raise $1,000 per person.

The event goes from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us for a ride.