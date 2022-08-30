100+ rescued Beagles to arrive in San Diego from Virginia breeding facility

The beagles are expected to arrive on a Greater Goods Charities flight at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 100 beagles will be up for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society after being rescued from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing.

The dogs were among the 4,000 beagles seized in July from Envigo RMS in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States rescued the dogs after the company was accused by the Department of Justice of committing 70 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The beagles were bred to be sold to laboratories who would then test their products on them.

The beagles are expected to arrive on a Greater Goods Charities flight at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Wednesday, Aug. 31. They will then be transported to San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus for intake and exams.

The beagles are coming! We're busy preparing to welcome more than 100 beagles to San Diego Humane Society on Aug 31. The dogs are among the #4000beagles who are part of a large-scale rescue from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. pic.twitter.com/vTrZxoV7rd — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) August 30, 2022

SDHS said it's a major operation and shelters across the country are stepping up to care for the beagles.

“For our staff and volunteers, this day could not come soon enough,” said San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman. “This has been one of the busiest and most challenging summers in recent memory. But we are here to help animals who need us, regardless of where they live. These beagles deserve this second chance and we’re very glad to be able to open our doors to them, just as we will soon ask our community to do.”

San Diego Humane Society will take in all 100+ beagles and give them immediate care. Approximately 50 of the beagles will stay with SDHS fosters until adoption.

San Diego Humane Society is also working with local shelters and rescue partners, including Rancho Coastal Humane Society and PAWS of Coronado, to place the remainder of the beagles.

If you would like to follow the beagles at San Diego Humane Society, or make a donation, click here.