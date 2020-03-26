20,000 pounds of dog food donated to San Diego rescue groups

Pet families in need can get free pet food from the San Diego Humane Society.

SAN DIEGO — Rancho Coastal Humane Society received a big donation Wednesday - 20,000 pounds of dog food which will be distributed to different animal rescue groups across San Diego in an effort to make sure no dogs go hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"What happens in a situation like this, people who normally come in and donate a bag of dog food or cat food, they're quarantined at home they're not bringing it in," said John Van Zante of Rancho Coastal.

The donation was sent from the Rescue Bank, a program of greatergood.org.

"This can make the difference between whether a rescue feeds their pets every day or every other day," Van Zante added.

Vehicles lined up outside the shelter Wednesday afternoon to receive the donated food.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Humane Society is giving out bags of dog food to pet families in need. Tuesday, they helped 600 families. On Wednesday, a line had already formed before they opened.

Rancho Coastal is also donating surgical masks and gloves to Scripps Hospital.