SAN DIEGO — The long-awaited Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ opens in theaters Friday and it is getting a big thumbs up from animal advocates.

“I think people are learning the life that entertainment animals live. They get bounced around from place to place. They don’t live a natural life. They don’t have a natural habitat,” said Bobbi Brink.

Alpine’s Lions, Tigers and Bears is home to several former stars. There is Maverick, the tiger that was owned by a rapper and used in social media posts. The king of stars, though, is king of the jungle – Louie.

“He was used in a circus and traveled around doing shows, advertisements and that was his whole life,” said Brink

These days, his only starring role is greeting visitors at the sanctuary, although he is still hungry for attention.

Louie is one of the lucky ones.

“Most of the entertainment animals, when they're done with them, they're dumped or disposed of. The lucky ones, like Louie, had a good trainer who did the right thing and brought him to a sanctuary,” said Brink

Lions, Tigers and Bears is bringing its conservation message directly to theatergoers. Before ‘The Lion King’ plays at AMC theaters in San Diego County, the audience will see a short PSA about the need for more action.

“Most people do not even know the exotic anima trade is second to drugs and weapons in our country. It is a huge issue. Trafficking is getting worse instead of better. We are just fighting like mad to stop the exotic animal trade,” said Brink.