Bear cub recovering from burns at Lake Tahoe wildlife center escapes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The black bear cub that was rescued from the Tamarack Fire escaped the wildlife center he was recovering at in South Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care said that the six-month-old cub, named "Tamarack" after the fire, managed to escape his enclosure by tunneling under an electric fence.

They are asking residents and visitors in the South Lake Tahoe area to be alert and help them find the bear cub quickly so he can get the medical care he needs.

"He is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible," Greg Erfani with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care said in a press release. "We are asking anyone in the South Lake Tahoe Area—in particular, the areas of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley, and Sierra Tract— to be on the lookout."

The wildlife recovery center is asking people to keep their distance from him because he is scared of humans and close contact could make him run or hide.

Tamarack the bear cub is small with brown fur and is about 25 pounds. He had bandages on his front paws when he escaped. He was recovering at the wildlife center after he was found badly burned by the Tamarack Fire in a neighborhood in South Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as local law enforcement to try to track down the bear cub.

"He is likely to be active in the evening and nighttime hours, so please slow down when driving and make sure your dogs are not unaccompanied. He is likely in a tree or hiding in a small space. If you see him please DO NOT approach him but maintain visual contact," the press release said.

If anyone happens to see the bear, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is asking people to call them at 530-577-2273.