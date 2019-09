PRIMORSKY KRAI, Russia — Humans are done with this rusty old truck, but the animals living in Russia's "Land of Leopard" national park can't get enough of it. Someone put a hidden camera near the vehicle and discovered that an Asian black bear spends hours in the cab every day. He hides from the rain, has his lunch, takes a nap, rolls around and even gets behind the wheel. At night a more cautious Siberian tiger takes a look. The tiger hasn't gotten behind the wheel yet. Give him time.