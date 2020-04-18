SAN DIEGO — It’s a bright light in dark times - photos of cute and hilarious dogs serving as a distraction from out current situation.

Karen Brandon owns SD Flyball, a racing sport for dogs. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, events have been canceled, and dogs are not competing - at least outside.

Online it's a whole different story!

"We’re just keeping ourselves busy over here, extra time in our hands. We’re supposed to be going to an event this weekend, a couple of our events have been cancelled," said Karen.

"The dogs are bored, too. They are missing missing their activities, their beaches, their competitions. To keeping them active form, in body and mind, they are being creative," said Karen.



Using her social media following, Karen started her own pet competition.

"Best quarantine outfit. Best essential exercise dogs. Different categories like that. People have been submitting dog pictures everyday and then voting on them," she said.

Karen said she sees it as an escape not only for pet owners but for the animals themselves.

The photos are light hearted and a nice break from the pandemic panic.

"Just having them around, we’re so so lucky just to have that. I can’t imagine not having pets at this time, too" she said.

Voting will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

To vote for "Best in Show" click here.

To vote for "People's Choice" click here.

San Diego Virtual Dog Show

