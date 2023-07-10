'He feels like the rest of us in the heat wave': Bobcat seen lazing around in Carefree

A viewer sent in these photos of a young bobcat laying on his patio wall, and they're way too relatable.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAREFREE, Ariz. — Does this heat wave have you wanting to lay around and just not do anything? Well, you're not alone. This bobcat spotted in Carefree really captures that lazy day energy.

12News viewer Preston Westmoreland saw the young bobcat lazing around on his patio wall on Sunday. According to him, the animal was there for over an hour.

"Looks like he feels like the rest of us in the heat wave... just drug out with no energy!" Preston said.

Arizona has been getting 110-degree days for over a week now, and as of Monday it looks like there's no relief in sight. With temperatures this high, don't be surprised if you see wildlife gathering around water sources like pools, birdbaths, fountains, and pets' water dishes.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department discourages leaving out food and water for wildlife, but there are ways you can help. The Send Water to Wildlife program safely provides watering holes to Arizona's wildlife during this long-term drought. Click here for more information on the program.

