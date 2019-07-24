SAN DIEGO — A wild scene in a Clairemont backyard where two bobcats were spotted in two days.

Debbie Carver is surrounded by beautiful canyons and nature. She enjoys the wildlife but had never gotten a reaction from a bobcat until Tuesday when she was working inside her home.

“I heard a hissing noise and I looked out the window and there was a bobcat hissing at me. He was hissing at me. He was sitting on the fence. He was like ‘I’m going to get you,’ and I am like, no there is a screen there,” she said.



Debbie said she has seen all kinds of nature – including big cats before in the canyon east of Genesee Avenue.



“We had one yesterday, as a matter of fact. He just came through and he was gray in color. Normally, they don’t hang around for very long,” she said.

A wildlife expert, who coincidentally used to live near the canyon, said it was a healthy bobcat. A little unusual sighting in the canyon but said the cat will be gone soon.

“It was odd to see it during the day. They are pretty nocturnal, so it was a little shocking,” said Debbie.

Debbie said she has alerted neighbor’s with pets and keeping watch of grandson’s Chihuahua.

“We keep him on a leash at all times and I do not like letting him out there unless someone is with him,” she said.

Wildlife experts recommend that if you feel threatened by a bobcat, make lots of noise, slowly back away – don’t run away – and spray water with a hose if you can.