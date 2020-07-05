Bonsall's wildlife refuge Wild Wonders is on the verge extinction due to stay-at-home orders

If Wild Wonders can't makes ends meet to take care of its animals, and staff, the animals could be displaced.

BONSALL, Calif. — Wild Wonders in Bonsall has started taking tour reservations again after being closed to the public for nearly eight weeks.

The wild refuge is where visitors can connect with more than 100 animals from all over the world. It is hoping visitors will visit in person, with a mask on, to help the refuge get off the endangered business list.

Wild Wonders helps educate with the goal of conservation.

"It is amazing to be able to see one come out and learn about the problems they are having in the wild and learn about what we as individuals can do to help these animals in the wild. In their natural habitat," said Jackie Navarro, executive director of Wild Wonders.

Due to the pandemic, the refuge is in desperate need of conservation itself.

"We lost $200,000 worth of revenue. Gone in the blink of an eye," said Navarro.

It is now on the verge of extinction if it can make enough money to stay open.

"We are looking at probably lasting another month or so," added Navarro.

The small business applied for federal, state, and local aid, but never received any money.

"There's so much need and so many people that have applied that we are still waiting," said Navarro.

If Wild Wonders can't makes ends meet to take care of its animals, and staff, the animals could be displaced.

"We have a network of other small wildlife facilities we can work with in case there is an emergency," said Navarro.

The tours at Wild Wonders are unique because visitors are in an exclusive group, only members of their household.

This allows your educator to focus visitor's animal experience in a safe way.