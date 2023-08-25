Shepherd Mix 'Boppity' nominated San Diego Humane Society pet of the week

'Boppity' is a three-month-old female Shepherd brought to the San Diego Humane Society by a good samaritan.

SAN DIEGO — Looking for a new pup? Well, Boppity is looking for a new home!

A 3-month-old female Shepherd Mix named 'Boppity' was nominated as the San Diego Humane Society's pet of the week.

"She’s ready to be your new best friend and make a lifetime of happy memories together," the San Diego Humane Society said in a press release.

Boppity is said to keep you entertained with her puppy antics and sweet demeanor.

The pup weighs just about 18.4 pounds.

Half her weight may be because of her giant puppy paws, but that's our guess.

The San Diego Humane Society frequently features pets weekly, with adoption fees waived or discounted in efforts to clear the shelters and find pets loving and forever homes.

"This adorable young pup has boundless energy and is sure to fill your home with vibrancy and meaningful companionship," said Marketing Manager Jordan Frey of the San Diego Humane Society.

Boppity is spayed/neutered at the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido campus and is ready for adoption.

All San Diego Humane Society shelters are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

If you have questions about the adoption process, visit sdhumane.org/adopt or call 619-299-7012.

The San Diego Humane Society has nearly 750 dogs in their care – more than ever in history.