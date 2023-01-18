Border Patrol rescues 27 horses from flooded ranches

Ranchers contacted Border Patrol for help after the Tijuana River Valley flooded during Sunday's storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of horses are now recovering after Border Patrol rescued them from flood waters near the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.

Ranchers contacted the San Diego Sector Border Patrol for help on Sunday after their ranches flooded.

The Imperial Beach Horse Patrol Unit went to the area and helped evacuate 27 horses. 21 of those horses went to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol stables to get treatment, while the remaining horses were moved to nearby ranches out of the flood zone.

"We love horses, and we love our community," said Mauro Lopez, special operations supervisor of the Horse Patrol Unit. "They both needed help and we had the skills and equipment to do so, so we got our team together and headed to the area."

The last time that Border Patrol helped a community escape disaster was in September 2022 during the Border 32 Fire. Border Patrol agents and the Horse Patrol Unit went to Potrero to evacuate people and livestock who had been stranded by the fire.

The Tijuana River Valley is known to flood when it rains. But much like Mission Valley, the most recent winter storm brought some of the most severe flooding seen in years.