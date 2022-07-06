A 'fishy' ruling from California | Bees can legally be considered fish

CALIFORNIA, USA — In California, a "fishy" ruling released on May 31 is declaring that bees can legally be considered fish.
Under the California Endangered Species Act, birds, mammals, fish, amphibians, reptiles, and plants are all protected -- but not invertebrates, like bees.
"The issue presented here is whether the bumble bee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of fish, as that term is used in the definitions of endangered species in section 2062, threatened species in section 2067, and candidate species (i.e., species being considered for listing as endangered or threatened species) in section 2068 of the Act," according to California's Third District Court of Appeal.
By expanding the definition of fish to include invertebrates, the loophole makes bees eligible for greater protection.
WATCH RELATED: Alarming trend of cancer in sea lions being caused by exposure to banned chemical (Jun 7, 2022)