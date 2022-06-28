Beloved San Diego canine, Chopper the Biker Dog, has passed away

After a long battle with Cushing's disease, the 12-year-old Boston Terrier passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After a long battle with Cushing's disease, Chopper the Biker Dog has finally found some peace. The beloved 12-year-old Boston Terrier passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning.

His owner Mark Shaffer shared the news in a tweet on social media.

I woke up... 4 am.



My best buddy Chopper the Biker Dog laying across my bed w/ his head laying across my lap.



Chopper has passed in his sleep 😭💔



R. I. P. Buddy. I love you. I'll miss you. I don't know what I'm going to do without you.



You are free now. I am lost 🙏

--Mark pic.twitter.com/p6pGgWLpDS — Chopper The Biker Dog ™ (@ChopperBikerDog) June 28, 2022

The San Diego Police Department also shared the sad news on their Twitter page.

"We’re are saddened to learn about the passing of @chopperbikerdog, one of our community therapy dogs. Over the past decade, Chopper has been a loyal companion, bringing smiles and comfort to many officers and their families."

Despite his illness, chopper was a local celebrity -- parading through the streets on his custom Harley.

He often visited people in hospitals, homeless shelters or in hospice care. But now he's in a better place and certainly will be missed by many.