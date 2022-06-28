Beloved San Diego canine, Chopper the Biker Dog, has passed away

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After a long battle with Cushing's disease, Chopper the Biker Dog has finally found some peace. The beloved 12-year-old Boston Terrier passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning.
His owner Mark Shaffer shared the news in a tweet on social media.
The San Diego Police Department also shared the sad news on their Twitter page.
"We’re are saddened to learn about the passing of @chopperbikerdog, one of our community therapy dogs. Over the past decade, Chopper has been a loyal companion, bringing smiles and comfort to many officers and their families."
Despite his illness, chopper was a local celebrity -- parading through the streets on his custom Harley.
He often visited people in hospitals, homeless shelters or in hospice care. But now he's in a better place and certainly will be missed by many.
