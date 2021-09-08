Chula Vista Animal Shelter closed for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak, short staffing

The expected opening date is August 18.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Chula Vista Animal Shelter has been closed since August 4 due to a COVID outbreak and being short staffed. They've decided the best option is to close their doors for two weeks.

"We're probably down a good quarter of our staff at least," said interim director Daniel Desousa.

He said with contact tracing and some nervous to go back, there's been a short hand of employees capable of taking care of both the animals and people.

Desousa said "the animals are our top priority."

With COVID cases rising, it's something San Diegans need to keep an eye on. Just Sunday, nearly 1400 cases were reported.

"If anything, we encourage wearing a mask, getting your vaccine, and following protocols, keep your distance," Desousa said.

He also added many people have called to ask about the animals getting COVID and he reassured, the shelter staff and veterinarian are doing their best to keep every animal safe and healthy.

