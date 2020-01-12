Coho salmon released into Pescadero Creek in restoration project

Thousands of baby Coho Salmon arrived by four wheel drive truck.

PESCADERO, Calif. — Last month, News 8 did a story on Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute releasing baby California Halibut into Mission Bay. Recently, the same has happened north of Santa Cruz with Coho Salmon.

Thousands of baby Coho Salmon arrived by four-wheel drive truck, getting as close as it can to Pescadero Creek where a small army of folks started loading special backpacks and heading down to the stream. This project has been in the works for years. Ranchers, farmers and all manor of public agencies finally got on the same page and major portions of the creek are now restored. Once released, the baby salmon quickly run for hiding places.

"They will spend this winter in the creek," said Joe Kiernan, a NOAA Fisheries Research Ecologist. "They'll go out to the ocean next spring. They'll spend about a year and a half out there and hopefully they'll return back to Pescadero."

Ten thousand baby Coho were released in different spots with the fingerlings supplied by the Monterey Salmon and Trout project. NOAA supervised and the San Mateo Resource Conservation District sponsored the project.

"We removed a dam and other things to ensure that fish had access to an additional 62 miles of habitat," said Kelly Nelson, the SMRCD Executive Director. "Yes! that's a lot of creek."

However, scientists here estimate that of the 10,000 baby salmon released --only 2 % or only 200 -- may survive and return to spawn.

"Lots of assaults on these fish. whether it be from timber harvest, or water withdrawal or natural thins like fire, you know, these watersheds have been through a lot," said Kiernan.