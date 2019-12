SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Humane Society officers and San Diego Fire Department crews on Thursday night rescued a bullmastiff that fell into a ditch near Arriba Street and Regents Road in University City.

Crews were able to hoist the animal out of the ditch. According to the SDFD, the dog does not appear to be injured.

The train tracks were shut down in order to facilitate the rescue efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.