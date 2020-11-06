Del Mar Thoroughbred gets the green light for summer racing season

The Del Mar horse races will begin on Friday, July 10, and close on Monday, September 7, Labor Day.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Horse Racing Board, which oversees everything related to horse racing in the state, on Thursday approved the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club for its horse racing season this summer.

This season will only have 28 days of races instead of the 36 in a normal year. Races will only take place on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

Saturdays will consists of 11 races a day, but for the season, only 291 races will take place this summer as opposed to the 297 on a normal year.

No fans or media will be allowed. According to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, that decision was based on feedback from San Diego Health Department and guidance from State officials.

In a statement Thursday, the Del Mar Thoroughbred said:

"Guidelines change weekly, so we are hoping by the time that we get to our racing season that things in the state will loosen up more, and perhaps the rules about no fans will change and we can have horse owners and close family and friends who can attend. We are also hoping by the time that the meet starts or by August some fans can attend the races. We certainly won't have large numbers as we have had in past years."