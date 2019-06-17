SAN DIEGO — Two dogs rescued from a war-torn country are getting ready for adoption here in San Diego. Walnut and Snowy came to San Diego from Iran around a month ago. The two have been in quarantine since then, but they are now thriving and will be ready for adoption through San Diego Humane Society by the end of the week.

8-year-old Chow-Shepherd mix Walnut and 4-year-old Golden Retriever mix Snowy were injured from being hit by cars and other items when they arrived in San Diego. They have since healed and are learning to be social with their new friends.

News 8 spoke with the San Diego Humane Society President on Monday morning, and he says they bring dogs in from other parts of the world because they can offer them the type of care that is not offered in their home country.

A local foundation paid for Snowy and Walnut to be transferred here. The two are among about a dozen dogs the San Diego Humane Society has rescued from war-torn countries over the past two years.